Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.81 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ OESX remained flat at $$5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

