Ormeus Ecosystem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $169,445.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $169,445.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00234527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.01242907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,023.23 or 1.00387877 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

