Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 29,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 87,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OROCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

