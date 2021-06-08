Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.75. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 22,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

