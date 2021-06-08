Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

