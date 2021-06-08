Oscar Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,506 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,285% compared to the average volume of 147 call options.

Shares of OSCR opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98. Oscar Health has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

