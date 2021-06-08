Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading Down 1.2%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 118,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 198,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

