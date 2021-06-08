Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 41,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,689. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,167 shares of company stock worth $4,046,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

