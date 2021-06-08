Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $54.78 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $54.78 million and $362,769.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.92 or 0.07475745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.37 or 0.01759636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00477337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00166630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.00751857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00483471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00389637 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,399,986 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.