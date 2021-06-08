Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.27

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.27 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

