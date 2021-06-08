Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.90

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,105.50 ($27.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211.60 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,084.38.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,753 ($22.90).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.