Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135,986 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 261,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,708. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.