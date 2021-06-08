Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,641 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.56% of The First Bancshares worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 49,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,805. The company has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.33 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

