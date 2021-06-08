Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 249.25 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £114.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.02. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268 ($3.50).

In other Palace Capital news, insider Paula Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,049.65).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

