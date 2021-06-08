Pancake Bunny Price Tops $20.78 on Major Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.78 or 0.00064457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $41.44 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

