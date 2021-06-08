Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $12,024.59 and approximately $41.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00968261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.61 or 0.09458985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

