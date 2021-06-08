Parachute (PAR) Tops One Day Volume of $377,059.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $377,059.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00070396 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000757 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,778,765 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

