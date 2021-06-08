Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

PAG traded up GBX 59 ($0.77) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 571 ($7.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,546. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.72. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.