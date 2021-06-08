Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.20

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 477.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

