Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.61. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 143,508 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on POU. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.88.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

