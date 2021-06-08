Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham Sells 34,364 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 518,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

