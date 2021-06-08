Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 17.1% This Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $13.38 or 0.00041171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $5.35 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00238848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00222478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.58 or 0.01217559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00097749 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

