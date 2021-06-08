Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $307.38 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.83.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

