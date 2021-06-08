ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 60,295 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

