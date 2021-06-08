ParkinGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,082.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.30 or 1.00161067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.