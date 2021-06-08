PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $80.70 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00124632 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.48 or 0.00872277 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.