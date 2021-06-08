Particl Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Particl has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $2,815.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00628671 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,820,512 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,449 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

