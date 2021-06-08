Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 84,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,199,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

