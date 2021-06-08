Patron Market Capitalization Tops $3.56 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $15,024.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.69 or 0.00994894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.09611357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050704 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

