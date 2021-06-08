Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 5.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.79. 105,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,315,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

