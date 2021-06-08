PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Down 5.9%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 75,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,970,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

