PAVmed Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,094 put options on the company. This is an increase of 895% compared to the average volume of 110 put options.

In other PAVmed news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get PAVmed alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PAVM stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.