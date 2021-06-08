Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Cap of $25,581.83

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $25,581.83 and approximately $425.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00250958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.01193292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.05 or 1.00313960 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

