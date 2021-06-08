PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00967751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.41 or 0.09511564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049992 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

