Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Shares Up 9.7%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 35,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 20,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

