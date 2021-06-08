Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,206,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 734,388 shares worth $79,384,859. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

