Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.53.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.60.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

