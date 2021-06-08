Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$42.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$42.00 price target by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.53.

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a PE ratio of -45.57.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4715494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

