Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 18.98 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 128,192 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £264.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.77.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

