PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 10722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

