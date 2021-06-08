Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE PNR opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

