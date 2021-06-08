Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.15

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $5,322.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,674,346 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

