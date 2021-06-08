PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0050

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $223,348.50 and $392.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00026116 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,270,450 coins and its circulating supply is 45,030,280 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

