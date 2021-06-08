PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.12. 133,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

