Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 13,493 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of FB Financial worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

