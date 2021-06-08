Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 914,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

