Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,971 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.