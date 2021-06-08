Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of United Community Banks worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

