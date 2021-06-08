Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.90

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.87, with a volume of 287511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.96.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

