Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Director Sells $1,008,504.00 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Yanagi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Eric Yanagi sold 3,637 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $18,366.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 1,047,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of -0.73. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Performant Financial by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

